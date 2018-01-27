Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of a little boy born with part of his brain missing have told of their agony as they wait to find out how much brain damage he has suffered.

Lucy Wadsworth, a mother-of-three, and Connor Fellows, 23, were overjoyed when they found out they were going to have a longed-for boy after two girls.

Cole, who is now eight months old, was born in May at Pinderfields Hospital with a giant haemangioma, sometimes called ‘strawberry marks’, but of more concern was that part of his brain was missing.

Lucy of Third Avenue, Liversedge, said: “I was a high risk pregnancy because of the premature birth of my second daughter Myla.

“But I never knew anything was wrong with him until a 28 week growth scan. I had a gut instinct that something was wrong.

“I went for an MRI scan at 31 weeks and they told me my son had no right side to his brain or at the back, the cerebellum, (which co-ordinates voluntary movements such as posture, balance, co-ordination, and speech) and it was in the best interest to terminate him as he would have no life.

“But I would never have done that anyway.”

Unfortunately Cole’s brain had not developed properly and now his parents have to wait one day at a time to find out if and when he will start crawling and walking.

Lucy said: “I am at the end of my tether.”

Connor said: “We found out late in the pregnancy that there were problems and we got an appointment to see a specialist at Leeds General Infirmary.

“We told that it was a cyst which didn’t sound too bad but then they asked us to come back and said part of his brain was underdeveloped, the part of it that affects his co-ordination, balance and walking, etc.

“We always wanted a little boy and he is still my son at the end of the day. We are happy with him apart from the lump on the back of his head. I wanted it sorted out when he was first born and we are eight months down the road and it’s still not been done.

“He should have been into surgery to have it removed on 1 January at Leeds General Infirmary. It was going to be rearranged for Tuesday (Jan 30) but that has been cancelled too.”