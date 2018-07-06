Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents have called for clarity over a project that encourages children to cycle to school.

A pilot scheme being considered by Kirklees Council could save the authority £175,000 as it manages the rising cost of providing free bus passes.

The council has pledged to only provide statutory support in future. This means giving travel assistance if a child’s nearest appropriate school with available spaces is more than three miles away AND it is the school parents have selected for their child to attend.

Senior councillors will meet next week (JULY 10) to discuss the feasibility of the proposed pilot, which would be rolled out in partnership with the “Honley pyramid” of schools.

The scheme would provide a bicycle, helmet and cycling safety training in lieu of a boarding card or bus/train pass “in circumstances where an individual/family decides that this would be the most appropriate provision for their circumstances.”

Joanne Bartholomew Service Director, Commercial, Regulatory & Operational Services at Kirklees Council said the authority would provide the bike, helmet and training “as an alternative to a bus pass”.

Details of the offer will be agreed over the summer.

Parents whose children attend schools in the Honley pyramid said the project highlighted a number of serious issues such as road safety and the effects of peer pressure.

One said: “I do get the health benefits of cycling to school but I would be unhappy for my child to cycle on main roads in rush hour twice a day. Bad weather and dark nights in winter would be worrying.”

Another commented: “There are a lot of hills and valleys inbetween my house and the school. It’s not like cycling on the flat. I’m not convinced that most kids would have the pace to get up a hill. They would wobble. On narrow, tight and busy roads that could be a big problem.”

Another said: “We know that kids should wear cycling helmets but when you’re 11 and you’re in a group of kids there will be ones that don’t. Peer pressure could lead to showing off.”

Mirfield Conservative councillor Martyn Bolt, a keen cyclist, said little progress appeared to have been made since the issue was debated by council in January.

A report at the time said the number of pupils involved was 371 leading to projected savings of £114,000, equating to an individual saving of £307 per pupil if all took to cycling.

He commented: “It’s disappointing that they have had six months to start training the hearts and minds of parents. They should be engaging with people and asking questions otherwise parents will be nervous.”

Clr Bolt raised the issue of maintaining bikes and paying for replacement parts as well as secure storage at participating schools.

And he said while cycle training was available through the Department of Transport’s Bikeability scheme - with level 3 geared toward major roads - most schoolchildren are only trained to levels 1 and 2.

For Kirklees Council, Ms Bartholomew said: “As part of our commitment to healthy lifestyles and reducing carbon, when the new policy is brought forward there is the intention to offer an alternative option to a bus pass.

“We are making this offer now ahead of any policy changes. Anyone who is interested should let us know when they apply for a bus pass.

“We will consider each application on a case-by-case basis and make this option available to children where possible.”