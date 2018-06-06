Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale Cabinet is to consider free, short-term parking in Elland.

It comes after the Examiner revealed that on-street parking fees are being introduced in Brighouse , despite opposition from traders and local councillors.

On Monday Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will consider whether to introduce temporary, limited-stay free parking in Coronation Street car park, Elland, which would be reviewed after six months.

This comes after its businesses and residents submitted a petition calling for more free, short-term parking in the town centre to help bring in more customers for local shops, following a decrease in the number of people visiting the town centre.

Clr Susan Press, Calderdale’s Cabinet member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said: “We are aware of local people’s concerns and the need to revive Elland’s retail economy.

“We want all Calderdale businesses to thrive and we continue to do everything we can to help boost the town.

“The proposed trial would be a temporary measure and we would look at developing a longer-term solution through Elland Town Development Board.”

Brighouse parking charges "reflect individual requirements of town"

Council papers say Elland is being prioritised for action due to a unique set of circumstances in the town, which have combined to reduce footfall in the town centre over the last few years.

The closure of Elland Bridge after the 2015 floods, the loss of all the town’s banks and the distance of Morrisons supermarket from the town centre have all had an impact on local businesses.

Last month we reported anger at parking charges being introduced on eight Brighouse town centre roads, they are Bethel Street, Bradford Road (the town centre section), Briggate, Commercial Street, Gooder Street, King Street, Market Street and Park Street.

On-street parking charges to be introduced in Brighouse town centre next month

Clr Press previously said of the Brighouse charges: “It has been some time since the council reviewed parking in the borough. We’ve looked at tariffs right across Calderdale to ensure that they reflect the individual requirements of each town, with charges reducing in some areas and increasing in others.

“The introduction of on-street parking charges in Brighouse and Hebden Bridge was agreed in December 2016, with changes advertised in local papers and signage in affected areas ahead of a formal consultation in May 2017.

"Feedback from this consultation was taken into account when preparing final proposals.”