It’s fair to say emergency call handlers at West Yorkshire Police have dealt with some bizarre phone calls in their time.

But this has to be the weirdest.

Staff at the force’s Kirklees control centre took a 999 call...from a parrot.

The bird accidentally dialled emergency services earlier this morning (Thursday) when it picked up its owner’s phone with its beak, police officer Charlotte Saville revealed.

The responder was greeted by a wall of silence. But after the mysterious caller hung up, dispatchers rang back, only to discover the odd yet hilarious reason for the call.

Batley-based officer Pc Saville tweeted about the hilarious scenario, writing: “Unusual dropped 999 call received in the Kirklees Hub today...dispatcher called back to ensure everything was in order and female answers apologising profusely as her parrot had her phone in its mouth”.

You couldn’t make this stuff up.