A pensioner has been convicted of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting girls – and has been branded “depraved” by a children’s charity.

David Abrahams, 70, of Mercer Close in Netherton, was found guilty of 14 counts of sexual offences against two girls during a five-day trial.

A jury of nine women and three men took less than four hours to return their verdict.

They found him guilty of eight counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Twelve of the counts, which date back to between 1987 and 2015, relate to one girl and the latest two counts relate to another. The victims cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Leeds Crown Court previously heard that one girl was raped and sexually assaulted by the defendant on numerous occasions.

After the case, a spokesman for the NSPCC said: “Abrahams has shown no remorse for the abuse he inflicted on his victims, subjecting them to the horrendous ordeal of a trial.

“He is a danger to children and it is right that he has finally been brought to justice for his depravity.

“Abuse ruins childhoods and its effects can last into adulthood. It is vitally important that victims have the confidence to come forward, no matter how much time has passed, so abusers can be brought to justice and survivors can finally receive help and support. It is never too late.”

Adults with any issues or concerns can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000.

Children and young people can call Childline on 0800 1111 or get help online at www.childline.org.uk.

Abrahams will be sentenced on February 23.