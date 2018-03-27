Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community group has organised a show of unity to fight against hatred directed at Muslims.

Members of the North Kirklees Interfaith Council will be gathering outside Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday in response to the recent ‘Punish a Muslim’ hate mail which was sent to addressed in Yorkshire and elsewhere.

A spokesman for the Interfaith Council said the hate mail - which encourages people to attack Muslims on April 3 - was continuing to cause “a lot of fear among the Muslim community” - locally and across the UK.

“There has been strong condemnation from various quarters, including MPs and local authorities describing this hate mail campaign as ‘disturbing’.

“The North Kirklees Interfaith Council felt it appropriate to do something about this in our locality to reassure the Muslim community that we are with them in ‘standing together’ countering this hatred.”

The gathering will take place on Saturday between 11am and 12.30pm.

Kaushar Tai, co-chairman of the North Kirklees Interfaith Council, said: “We have organised this event in order to show the people that we are united in solidarity in countering this hatred.”

Co-chairman Rev Simon Cash said it was important to take action against bigotry.

“The Christian community wish to reassure our Muslim neighbours that we stand with them against this hatred. We need to take action like this to rid of this type of hatred and bigotry.”

Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff said: “The ‘Punish a Muslim Day’ letter circulated to some members of the Muslim community is rightly being investigated by counter terrorism police.

“They have sought to divide us but will not be successful.

“I stand shoulder to shoulder with all those working towards tolerance and diversity – together we will reject hatred in all its forms.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Our communities are rightly standing together and it is being robustly investigated by the police.

“I would urge communities to be aware but not frightened. If you need any support or if you see anything suspicious please call police on 101 or if it is an emergency, 999.”

The Interfaith Council is expecting large numbers of people from across Kirklees to take part in the day of action.

“We expect many people of Kirklees to take part and give their support,” said a spokesman.

“We have asked a number of imams and clergy as well local MPs and local councillors to speak at the event.”

After the Punish a Muslim mailout, posters emerged which encouraged people to ‘love a Muslim’. Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) said their Yorkshire Regional Manager Shahab Ud’deen had created the poster.