People have reacted angrily to the shooting at Huddersfield carnival.

They have taken to social media to vent their frustration after shots were fired from a car as the post-carnival procession was in full swing on Great Northern Street.

No-one was hurt but three people were arrested and are now in police custody. The area where the shots were fired remains taped off by police today.

Many have questioned why the event was being held there while others feel serious crime involving guns and knife is spiralling in the town.

Clr Mus Khan (Labour, Dalton): Cut funding for youth services, Sure Start centres, domestic violence services, mental health, substance misuse, the police, probation, youth offending and more and more troubled young people will fall prey to gang crime. It’s not rocket science. Supporting families prevents youth crime and adequate policing maintains law and order.

Rachael Gomersall: It’s a sad world we live in when families can’t have a fun enjoyable day out without something so horrendous happening. Huddersfield is our town, a town we want to be proud of and I hope those who carried out the shooting - be it pulling the trigger or being in the car/part of the planning - are properly punished.

Amanda Booth: If it was targeted attack why do it when there where crowds of people are around knowing that bullets could go anyway? Why even do it at all?

Christine Wilson: Brilliant day until this happened - too small an area for so many people. The carnival needs to be back at Greenhead Park.

Emma Clay: My 14-year-old there with his friends. I thought it was safe and let him go. How wrong was I? He rang me in a panic scared to get out of town.

Kirsty Watson: It’s sad. What should be happy family fun day turns into a nightmare. All the kids that were there too.

Charlotte Lunn: It’s a shame that these cowards spoil it for 98% of the people that just want good vibes. You can see how much effort people put into it every year and it just seems to get spoiled by cowards and their weapons. Sadly incidents like this seem to be the norm these days, carnival or not.

Lyn Facey: Extremely frightening for anyone caught up in the stampede of people running. It’s a shame that these events attract these horrible people who have no regards for the families with younger children who are trying to have a nice day out.

Louise Abrahams: It is such a sad shame. It has come to the point I avoid big events like this now as something always seems to kick off. But then we miss out because of people like this.

Elaine Crossland: If the children are going to watch these things on the internet, television and games they are going to copy it. If you speak to most children they reply In an American accent. They think that is the norm and what it should be like because for some watching games for 18+ is OK even though they may be eight. The children see these things as real and copy what they have seen. Not the whole reason I’m sure, but part of it.