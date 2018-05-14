Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash involving three vehicles closed Cowlersley Lane at Cowlersley.

It is believed a Range Rover crashed into two parked vehicles near to the Premier shop around 5.25pm on Monday.

No-one is thought to have been hurt.

Police were told that a man had fled the scene following the collision.

It is believed that the man was pursued by locals as he ran up Cowlersley Lane.

Photographs posted by residents on Facebook showed a black Range Rover Sport which had sustained front-end damage along with a damaged white Seat Ibiza.

The impact left debris strewn all over the road and pavement.