Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A personal trainer missed his unpaid work sessions when he struggled to find the time because of his job.

Dane Beddowes, of Newbury Walk in Kirkheaton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

The 23-year-old was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work following his conviction for drug driving offences last December.

But he failed to turn up for work on April 24 and May 1 and ignored a letter requesting his attendance.

Kirklees magistrates were told that he had shown little compliance with the order and only completed 13 hours of unpaid work.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained that his client was spending a lot of his time in Manchester where he works as a personal trainer.

He said that he was struggling to fit in travelling back to Huddersfield for unpaid work and keeping appointments with his clients.

Mr Whiteley told magistrates: “He’s tried to keep his employment going but he’s had to cancel appointments to come to Huddersfield.

“He is motivated to complete the order, the issue has been getting his diary in order that he can do his unpaid work and keep his employment ticking over.”

Magistrates added an extra 12 hours of unpaid work to Beddowes’ order and told him to pay £50 prosecution costs.

They told him to speak to the Probation Service about getting his community order transferred to Manchester.