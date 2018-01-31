Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted paedophile has been jailed for 21 months after he tried to molest a young girl at the Peter Pan pantomime in Bradford a year ago.

A judge ordered a dangerousness assessment on 70-year-old Malcolm Naylor last month and today (Wed) Recorder Simon Batiste jailed the Oxford University chemistry graduate for attempting to sexually assault the child at the city’s Alhambra Theatre.

A jury convicted Naylor following a trial at Bradford Crown Court in December after hearing how he sat next to the girl, who had gone to the performance with a relative, and asked her if he could feel her vagina.

The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said no and jumped out of her seat before telling her relative and an usher what Naylor had said to her.

The theatre manager was called for, but Naylor managed to get away via an emergency exit.

Prosecutor Stephen Wood said the defendant, who had gone to the festive production on his own, had given his address when he purchased a ticket and he was arrested.

The court heard that Naylor, of Rushton Road, Bradford, had previous convictions for sexual offences against girls and young women dating back to the mid 1960s and in October 1985 he was convicted of indecent assaults against a 15-year-old and another female after drugging them.

Recorder Batiste said last month that Naylor’s use of drugs to commit previous offences was “a dangerous trait” for someone who was a trained chemist.

The judge said the offence at the theatre had been brazen and the defendant’s evidence that he had “no control” over what he was doing was also a deeply worrying aspect of the case.

Naylor was remanded in custody following his conviction and today he appeared before Recorder Batiste at Leeds Crown Court where he imposed the 21-month jail term.

After concluding that Naylor was dangerous the judge also made him subject to an extended licence period of four years following his release.

Naylor will also have to register with the police as a sex offender for the next 10 years and he must also comply with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Naylor’s brazen offence – in the middle of a busy theatre – is proof that he continues to pose a significant risk to children and it’s right that he’s been brought to justice.

“Abuse ruins childhoods and its effects can last long into adulthood. It is vitally important that victims have the confidence to come forward and Naylor’s young victim displayed such bravery in immediately speaking out and telling a trusted adult close by.

“In Bradford the NSPCC visits hundreds of primary schoolchildren every year with our Speak Out Stay Safe service to teach children about what abuse is and who they can turn to for help if it is happening to them.”

Adults with any issues or concerns can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000. Children and young people can call Childline on 0800 1111, or get help online at www.childline.org.uk .