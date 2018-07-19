Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FENAY BRIDGE

SUBMITTED

Mr D and Mrs J Langfield - two-storey and single-storey side extensions at 82 Station Road, Fenay Bridge.

A Turner - extensions and alterations to existing bungalow to form two-storey dwelling at 6 Fenay Lea Drive, Fenay Bridge.

BATLEY

SUBMITTED

Amina Laher - extensions, creation of first-floor terrace and external alterations at 11 Hollybank Avenue, Upper Batley, Batley.

A Rashid - partial demolition of existing garage and MOT testing and service station (within a conservation area) at rear of 588/594 Bradford Road, Batley.

APPROVED

D Haigh - alterations to convert warehouse to 10 flats (part within a conservation area) at 490 Bradford Road, Batley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Northern Gas Networks - gas governor kiosk at Wellington Street, Batley.

Hassan Bhamji - two-storey side and rear extensions at 8 Fern Close, Soothill, Batley.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

W Hussain - extensions to dwelling at 7 Park House Drive, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

G Asif - single-storey front and rear extensions and rear dormer window at 6 Morton Grove, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Shabir - rear extension at 17 Lee Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Mr J Neeson - works to trees – tree preservation order 23/78 at 1089 Leeds Road, Woodkirk, Dewsbury.

Julie Halford - works to tree – tree preservation order 06/92 at 19 Oldroyd Way, Dewsbury.

A Hussain - first-floor rear extension at 43 Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

M Anwar - two semi-detached dwellings with associated garden space and hardstanding adj 163 North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Arqiva Limited - prior notification for telecommunications installation and associated works at Link Road, Dewsbury.

Enzo Luckow - changing facilities and associated works at Bywell Ce C Junior School, Bendigo Road, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Qasim - single and two-storey rear extension at 17 Camroyd Street, Dewsbury.

Rasheed - single-storey extension to front at 14 Lemans Drive, Dewsbury.

T Mahmood - single-storey front extension and alterations to convert garage to living accommodation at 47 Ripon Road, Dewsbury.

C Osborne - detached dwelling adj, Foxroyd Croft, 30 Whitley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

CLECKHEATON

SUBMITTED

K Tate - single-storey extensions and front dormer window (modified proposal) at 3 Mount Crescent, Cleckheaton.

J D Wetherspoon - advertisement consent for illuminated and non-illuminated signs at The Obediah Brooke, 19 Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

S Ainsworth - single and two-storey extension at 11 Sherwood Avenue, Cleckheaton.

A Raju - change of use from office (B1) to clinic (D1) at Commercial House, 1 Foundry Terrace, Cleckheaton.

APPROVED

El Group Plc - non material amendment to previous permission 2016/90411 for porch and formation of access ramp at The West End Public House, Latham Lane, Cleckheaton.

Pinnacle PSG - works to trees in conservation area at 8 Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs M Atkins - single and two-storey extensions to front and side at 22 Oxford Drive, Cleckheaton.

J D Wetherspoon - installation of partial new shop front to ground and first-floor levels of existing pub at The Obediah Brooke, 19 Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

Mr and Mrs McHale - first-floor side extension (within a conservation area) at 68 Lower Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

DEFERRED

ID Planning - modification of Section 106 obligation relating to previous application 2012/93062 on Land at Ashbourne Drive, Cleckheaton.

CROSLAND MOOR

SUBMITTED

N Rushworth - single-storey rear extension and internal alterations (listed building within a conservation area) at Pond Farm House, 48 Midway, South Crosland.

A Ilyas - single-storey rear extension, alterations to windows and boundary wall to side and front and electric sliding gate at 2-4 Kipling Close, Crosland Moor.

APPROVED

N Rushworth - listed building consent for single-storey rear extension and internal alterations (within a conservation area) at Pond Farm House, 48 Midway, South Crosland.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

GHS Trust - outline application for residential development on Land off Park Road West, Crosland Moor.

LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

Orchard First Fruits Ltd - cafe/canteen (within a conservation area) at Independence House, Holly Bank Road, Lindley.

Mr Sidhu - two-storey side and rear extensions, alterations to bay window and demolition of existing conservatory. At 75a Kirkwood Drive, Lindley.

BEAUMONT PARK

SUBMITTED

Lucas Lee & Partners - two-storey rear and single-storey front extensions and relocation of driveway at 7 Westridge Drive, Beaumont Park.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

Donaldson and Partners - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/94302 for veterinary hospital on Land at, Somerset Road, Almondbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

K Commons - single and two-storey extensions at 66 Fenay Lane, Almondbury.

James Breslin - single-storey rear extension at 11 Far View Bank, Almondbury.

Mr and Mrs Bradford - single-storey rear extension at 56 Dartmouth Avenue, Almondbury.

WELLHOUSE

SUBMITTED

N Akerman - listed building consent for internal alterations (within a conservation area) at 9-11 Hanging Royd, Wellhouse.

Andrew Burton - works to trees in conservation area at Brentwood, Low Westwood Lane, Wellhouse.

APPROVED

Matthew Wyatt - works to trees in conservation area at 84 Lower Wellhouse Road, Wellhouse.

BIRKBY

N Alvi - two-storey rear extension (within a conservation area) at 36 Armitage Road, Birkby.

S Richards - alterations to convert one dwelling into two dwellings (within a conservation area) at 105 Blacker Road, Birkby.

Mrs A Chakrabati - work to trees in conservation area at Rose Hill Manor, 161 Birkby Hall Road, Birkby.

BIRKENSHAW

SUBMITTED

N Sharp - detached dwelling and detached dwelling and garage forming annex accommodation associated with dwelling to the rear of 66 Old Lane, Birkenshaw.

BDW Yorkshire West - 3 dwellings (modified proposal) at Heathfield Lane, Birkenshaw.

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs N Bone - certificate of lawfulness for proposed detached garage at 1 Hey Top, Cote Lane, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs Kirk - listed building consent for alterations to form en-suite bathrooms and replacement windows (within a conservation area) at 4 Town Gate, Holmfirth.

Alison Daly - work to tree – tree preservation order 04/80 at Oak Mount, Yew Tree Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

James Royston Arboriculture Ltd - works to tree – tree preservation order 03/96 at 16 The Waterside, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth, HD9 7RQ

APPROVED

Mrs M Locke - works to trees in conservation area at Carreg House, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

Mr J Short - works to trees – tree preservation order 13a/02 7 Cliff Hill Court, Holmfirth.

Mrs Burhouse - work to trees in tree preservation order 05/82 at 16 Birch Park, Holmfirth.

G Fallows - certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension at 24 Grassmoor Fold, Honley, Holmfirth.

A Denman - listed building consent for installation of replacement fenestration at 3 Long Ing Cottages, Shaw Lane, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Katharine and Robert Priest - first-floor rear extension, alterations to roof and rendering (within a conservation area) at North Dean, Upper Gate, Hepworth, Holmfirth.

Moorhouse O’Reilly - extensions and alterations at 65 Bradshaw Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

W Arrowsmith - single-storey extension and raised decking at Cornerways, 26 New Road, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

Darren Hargreaves - first-floor extension at 32 River Holme View, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

Thongsbridge Cricket Club - extensions and alterations to existing clubhouse at Miry Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs M Walker - extension and alterations to convert detached garage to dwelling at Rose Glen, Far Lane, Holmfirth.

H Falconio - two-storey rear extension at Grass Croft, Holmfirth Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

BERRY BROW

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs K Jenkins - installation of windows at Cold Hill Farm, Cold Hill Lane, Berry Brow.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

Fong Bin Yong - alterations to convert former Freemasons Hall to 16 apartments and maisonettes (listed building within a conservation area) at Birdsall And Armstrong, 80 Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield.

S Uddin - change of use of ground floor shop to take-away (A5) (listed building within a conservation area) at 84 Trinity Street, Huddersfield.

APPROVED

University of Huddersfield - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/92235 for new education building with the associated landscaping at Barbara Hepworth Building, Queen Street South, Huddersfield.

Mr Amin - works to tree in conservation area at 1 Belgrave Terrace, Huddersfield.

EE Ltd and Hutchison 3G UK Ltd - prior notification for telecommunications installation and associated works at Huddersfield Fire Station, Outcote Bank, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

K Bhullar - memorial in rose garden (within a conservation area) on Land at Greenhead Park, Trinity Street.

WITHDRAWN

Mr M Aslam - listed building consent for alterations to convert upper floors to 2 apartments (within a Conservation Area) at 14 Cross Church Street, Huddersfield.

OUTLANE

SUBMITTED

R Singh - two-storey rear extension and 2 rear dormer windows at 784 New Hey Road, Outlane.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

ARBA Developments - change of use of ground floor A2 (financial/professional services) and D1 (non-residential institution) to A1 (retail), A3 (restaurant/cafe), A4 (drinking establishment) and A5 (hot food take-away); first-floor from A2 (financial/professional services) and D1 (non-residential institution) to 5 apartments (C3 dwellings) and two-storey side extension at former council offices, 198 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

C J Lyttle and F C Cadden - single-storey rear extension at 109 West Royd Avenue, Mirfield.

APPROVED

The Design Shed Ltd - 3 illuminated signs at 54 Calder Road, Lower Hopton, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M A Smithson - demolition of detached garage and 2 storey side extension at 11 Wilson Road, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Haigh - single-storey rear extension at 6A Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

WITHDRAWN

Plantation Developments - double garage (within the curtilage of a listed building) at The Chapel, Calder Road, Lower Hopton, Mirfield.

MELTHAM

SUBMITTED

Watson Property Management - works to trees – tree preservation order 28/97 at 1 The Woodlands, Meltham.

D & N Wrigley-Jones - single-storey rear extension at 42 Highfield Avenue, Meltham.

FLOCKTON

SUBMITTED

C Hoyle - modification of Section 106 obligation relating to previous permission 2005/93901 for change of use of existing agricultural building to equestrian livery use and formation of outdoor manege at Rockwood Equestrian Centre, Cockermouth Lane, Flockton.

REFUSED

J Mander - single and two-storey extensions and dormer windows at Brookfield House, 2 Doctor Lane, Flockton.

SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

J Webb - work to tree – tree preservation order 01/99 at 1 Armitage Close, Skelmanthorpe.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Richard Greaves - single-storey summerhouse at 23 Beechfield Avenue, Skelmanthorpe.

DENBY DALE

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs J Horne - certificate of lawfulness for existing use of property as residential dwelling at property off Stubbin Lane, Stubbin Lane, Denby Dale.

APPROVED

C Bescoby - illuminated signs at C B Precast Flooring, 335B Wakefield Road, Denby Dale.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Carr - single-storey extension at 4 Putting Mill Walk, Denby Dale

WATERLOO

SUBMITTED

R Wheatley - two-storey side extension at 43 Round Wood Avenue, Waterloo.

BRADLEY

SUBMITTED

T Dyson - two-storey rear and single-storey side extension at 43 Alandale Road, Bradley.

MOLDGREEN

SUBMITTED

H Singh - change of use from driving school to taxi office at 283 Old Wakefield Road, Moldgreen.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

H Singh - change of use of ground floor to convenience store at 283 Wakefield Road, Moldgreen.

FARNLEY TYAS

SUBMITTED

J Radcliffe - variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2015/90759 6 dwellings and conversion of barn into dwelling and associated works (listed building within a conservation area) at 18 Manor Road, Farnley Tyas.

LONGWOOD

SUBMITTED

Kingsman Homes Ltd - three detached dwellings (within a conservation area) adj 18 Dodlee Lane, Longwood.

APPROVED

R Frost - works to trees tree preservation order 03/93 at 2 St Marks View, Longwood.

STOCKSMOOR

SUBMITTED

J Burgoyne - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/93287 for two-storey side extension and attached garage/utility at 16 Cross Lane, Stocksmoor.

SALENDINE NOOK

SUBMITTED

Termrim Construction Ltd on behalf of Yorkshire Housing - reserved matters application in persuant to outline permission 2015/90452 (Appeal No: APP/Z4718/W/15/3140324) for residential development on Land adj, Spotted Cow Public House, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook.

UPPER CUMBERWORTH

SUBMITTED

M Ibberson - detached dwelling adj 11 Carr Hill Road, Upper Cumberworth.

HIGHBURTON

SUBMITTED

M Quarmby - outline application for dwelling (within a conservation area) adj 6 Dean Fold, Highburton.

APPROVED

Northern Powergrid Ltd -works to overhead lines at Land at Northfield Lane, Highburton.

Redrow Homes Yorkshire - non material amendment to previous permission 2016/93688 for 97 dwellings along with associated access, drainage works, landscaping and public open space at Land south of Burton Acres Lane, Highburton.

CLAYTON WEST

SUBMITTED

R & D Sheet Metals Ltd - industrial units at 2A Colliers Way, Clayton West.

SLAITHWAITE

SUBMITTED

A Neillings - listed building consent to re-install stone mullions and wooden framed double glazed windows at Holme Head, West Slaithwaite Road, Slaithwaite.

GOLCAR

SUBMITTED

C Fawcett - two-storey side and rear extensions at 59 Arthur Street, Golcar.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

C Newton - two-storey side extension (within a conservation area) at 37 New Street, Golcar.

LINTHWAITE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs D Hardy - replacement agricultural shed (within the curtilage of a listed building) at Jerusalem Farm, Jerusalem Road, Linthwaite.

MARSDEN

APPROVED

John Crowther - certificate of lawfulness for existing single-storey extension at 2 Rectory Close, Marsden.

EDGERTON

APPROVED

Rachel Shaw - works to trees in conservation area at 20 Imperial Road, Edgerton.

Ground Control - works to trees in conservation area at Cleveland House Nursing Home, 2 Cleveland Road, Edgerton.

MARSH

REFUSED

C Mehafdi - non material amendment on previous application 2018/90137 single and two-storey rear extension and front and rear dormer windows at 18 Dudley Road, Marsh.

SCISSETT

WITHDRAWN

Mark Mitchell Garden Services - works to tree at Scissett Mount, Busker Lane, Scissett.

THURSTONLAND

SUBMITTED

A & J Thackaray - single-storey extension to B&B to create holiday cottage at 13 Top O’ Th’ Bank, Thurstonland.