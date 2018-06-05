Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major scheme to improve the “chaotic” layout in front of Dewsbury railway station will begin this summer.

Kirklees Council has drawn up a plan to create an “accessible and attractive gateway” to the town centre which will see the an area pedestrianised at the front of the station.

The entrance to the car parks will be redesigned to improve traffic flow and the pedestrian crossing into town will be changed to a toucan crossing so both cyclists and pedestrians can cross the road.

Work is expected to take around six months to complete.

The authority says the work is needed because the current layout is complicated and at times can be “quite chaotic” with pedestrians and vehicles competing with each other.

“The physical environment is unattractive, cluttered and offers no sense of arrival into the town,” said a council spokesman.

The proposed plans will include 75 long stay parking bays, four disabled bays and one pick up bay in the north car park; and 144 long stay bays, eight disabled bays, 13 short stay bays, one car club bay and six pickup bays in the South Car Park.

Taxis and private hire vehicles will share the new drop off bays and short stay spaces with members of the public in the same way they currently do for the bays at the front of the station.

The car parks at either side of the entrance will benefit from signs indicating real time information on how many spaces remain so there will be no need to drive from one car park to another.

However, should it be required, there is parking close by in both directions on the ring road.

In addition a layby for the free town bus will be added on the ring road outside the station.

The project is funded in partnership with West Yorkshire Transport Fund. The total cost has previously been quoted as £950,000.

While works are taking place there will be some disruption and any changes will be sign posted. However, travellers are advised to allow extra time during the construction period in case of any changes.

This investment is a key scheme as part of the Council’s North Kirklees Growth Zone initiative.

Kirklees Council Cabinet member Clr Naheed Mather said: “This investment shows our commitment to North Kirklees and will give people coming to Dewsbury a real feeling of having arrived. The space will be more welcoming and improve the sense of flow into the town.

“As more people move into the area and as our plans for increased housing delivery progress, the train station will continue to grow in importance as it connects people with the rest of country.”

Clr Peter McBride, Kirklees Council Cabinet Member, added: “The rail station in Dewsbury is key to the whole North Kirklees Growth Zone initiative, it provides quick access to Leeds and Huddersfield and provides travel to Manchester in less than an hour.

“Dewsbury is set to grow over the next 10 years with plans for thousands of new homes, new businesses and a thriving learning community.

“By investing in this essential part of our transport infrastructure we can really kick off the transformation we have planned for Dewsbury, ensuring that it becomes a fantastic place to live, work, study and do business.”