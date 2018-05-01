Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Restaurant owner Eric Paxman has scrapped plans to open an upmarket burger bar in Mirfield.

The award-winning chef, who owns Eric’s restaurant and PAX Burger, both in Lindley, had hoped to open his second burger restaurant at the former Yorkshire Building Society office in Huddersfield Road.

But Mr Paxman took to Facebook to announce that the plans had been dropped – placing the blame squarely on Kirklees Council.

He posted: “Sorry. You may be aware that we were planning on opening another PAX Burger in Mirfield this year.

“With regret, we have to announce that this won’t be going ahead. We have been granted only restricted opening and closing times by Kirklees Council, which makes the proposition unviable for us as a business.

“We’re very sorry to anyone in Mirfield who may be disappointed by this, we know how you feel! Unfortunately the situation is entirely out of our hands. The good news is that our Lindley PAX is here for you and we welcome everyone from Mirfield with open arms!”

The news was greeted with dismay by readers – with no shortage of suggestions for an alternative location.

One commented: “Open a branch in Wakefield! Seriously nothing like this here and lots of people ready to part with their cash!”

Another wrote: “What a shame for the local community to not be able to embrace a successful business. The Piece Hall, Halifax. Ideal!”

A third stated: “We need you in Hebden Bridge.”

PAX Burger, which opened in Lidget Street, Lindley, in 2016, offers burgers, a range of side dishes, desserts and drinks.

Mr Paxman, who declined to comment to the Examiner, has previously confirmed an interest in setting up a new venture in the building currently occupied by Mirfield Library.

The library has been threatened with closure – and the Friends of Mirfield Library are anxiously awaiting the outcome of a proposal for its future.

Developer Darren Smith offered to build a new library as part of his firm’s St Paul’s Lock retirement complex in a deal which would also see him take possession of the current library building to be converted into an upmarket restaurant.

Kirklees is expected to make a decision on future funding provision for Mirfield Library in the summer.