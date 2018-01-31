Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield could be doubling the number of 24 hour gyms in town – to two.

Rapidly expanding fitness chain JD Gyms has the go ahead to open at the former Visage and Ethos premises at Folly Hall – creating 15 jobs in the process.

The premises, next to Mecca bingo, have been shut for almost a decade.

It has now been revealed in planning documents that JD Gyms could open all night if it wanted to, thanks to the 24 hour licence on the premises from the former nightclub.

A spokesperson for the Wigan-based firm confirmed to the Examiner that it intended to launch later this year, but opening hours had not yet been decided.

There is only one 24 hour gym open in Huddersfield currently, the independent Body Transformation Gym at Turnbridge Mills, behind Shorehead Sainsbury’s.

Gyms that are open all hours have been growing in popularity.

They allow shift workers and people who do unsociable hours to exercise at a time that suits them.

It is the second time in Kirklees that the company has targeted a mothballed nightclub.

Last June JD Gyms converted the former Batley Frontier club into its first premises in the borough.

There are already 11 JD Gyms with six more set to open this year.