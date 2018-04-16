The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road was closed today (Mon) when a car crashed into another after reports the driver collapsed at the wheel.

An air ambulance was called to the scene in Marsden after a Vauxhall collided with an Audi on Carrs Road, off Meltham Road.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and the road was cordoned off as medics attended to the male driver.

West Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at around 11.20am following a “suspected medical episode at the wheel.”

The road was closed for around two hours as emergency services dealt with the casualty.

A witness said: “It looks like someone has been taken ill at the wheel. Paramedics were seen giving the driver emergency treatment in the road.

“The car that was being driven hit a parked car.”

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

The air ambulance landed nearby and left the scene at 12.50pm, although it’s not clear whether it transported the driver to hospital.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.22am to reports of a male passed out.

“An air ambulance has attended the scene, as well as a rapid response vehicle, a road ambulance and a hazardous area response team.”