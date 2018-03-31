The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman in her 20s was knocked down by a motorist in Huddersfield town centre this lunchtime (Sat).

The accident occurred near to the traffic lights next to Nando’s restaurant on Westgate at 12.15pm.

Police officers and ambulance crews arrived very quickly on the scene and the woman was initially treated in an ambulance.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This was a fairly low-speed collision involving a woman in her 20s and a silver-coloured Suzuki Swift driven by a man in his 20s who was spoken to by police.

“The woman who has not been named was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for a precautionary check-up.”

Anyone who witnessed the accident or the build-up to it should contact West Yorkshire Police by phone on 101.