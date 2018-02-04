Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Liversedge.

The 65-year-old pedestrian was walking on Mark Street when he was involved in the collision with a blue Audi A3 at around 3.20pm on Friday.

The man sustained serious injuries.

Emergency services were called and an ambulance took him to Leeds General Infirmary where he remained.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who saw the collision itself, or who may have seen the Audi or the pedestrian immediately prior.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police’s Western Area Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting 1143 of 02/02.