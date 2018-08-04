Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15-year-old boy from Milnsbridge has been missing for more than three weeks, police have revealed.

Corey Horner has not been seen by his family since he left home on July 12.

He is believed to have been reported missing the following day.

West Yorkshire Police has been searching for him but have so far come up empty handed.

Officers involved in the probe have now decided to launch a full appeal in a bid to track the teenager down.

The Examiner asked why it had taken three weeks to publish an appeal but no further details about the investigation have been released.

Corey is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue/black padded body warmer, navy jogging bottoms and black Adidas trainers.

Police called after man seen acting suspiciously in playground at Greenhead Park

Anyone who has seen Corey over the last few weeks or with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit via 101, quoting log 794 of 13/07.

Information can also be given by using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Similarly, Corey himself is urged to make contact with the police or his family to confirm he is safe and well.