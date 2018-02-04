The video will start in 8 Cancel

Officers raided a Huddersfield house and arrested three people in a pre-planned operation.

Residents on Ashenhurst Avenue, between Newsome and Lowerhouses, heard police breaking down the door at the house on Saturday night.

Neighbours described seeing armed officers turn up at around 9pm, breaking the door down and shouting before people inside were bundled into police vehicles.

Several police vans and cars remained on the street throughout the night and later the house was searched.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed officers attended as part of a planned operation.

The spokesman said: “As part of a pre-planned operation we have arrested three people linked to that address.

“We are continuing our enquiries there this morning (Sun) and appreciate that it may look threatening with the cordon and police vans, but there is no ongoing threat to residents on the street.”

Police were unable to confirm at this time what the arrests were in relation to.