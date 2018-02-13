Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people have been arrested after crashing into parked cars late at night in Moldgreen.

Police were called at 11.36pm last night (Monday February 12) to the smash on Ravensknowle Road.

A Silver Golf had hit two parked cars.

The two people in the Golf - a man and a woman - fled on foot but were quickly detained by officers.

The 19-year-old woman then allegedly assaulted two police officers as she was detained and was arrested.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Holmfirth , was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Residents reported hearing a disturbance and saw a number of parked cars damaged.

They also said officers were quick to arrest the suspects near the scene, not far from Tolson Museum and Ravensknowle Park.