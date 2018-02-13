Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people have been arrested after a crashing into parked cars late at night in Moldgreen.

Police were called at 11.36pm last night (Monday February 12) to the smash on Ravensknowle Road.

A Silver Golf had hit two parked cars.

The two people in the Golf - a man and a woman - fled on foot but were quickly detained by officers.

The 19-year-old woman then allegedly assaulted two police officers as she was detained and was arrested.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Holmfirth , was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Residents reported hearing a disturbance and saw a number of parked cars damaged.

They also said officers were quick to arrest the suspects near the scene, not far from Tolson Museum and Ravensknowle Park.