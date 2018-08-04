Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum wants to warn other parents about a man seen acting suspiciously in a playground at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield .

The man, who was on his own, was seen hanging about close to the children’s slide in the lower play area near the park lake around noon on Friday.

The mum told the Examiner how another parent became concerned after the man was spotted “loitering” and decided to call police .

The woman said: “I was there with my seven-year-old son as part of a play date with some school friends with their mums too.

“We were eating our picnics and chatting as a group when a random mum approached us to warn us about a man she’d been watching for 10 minutes.

“She said she’d been watching him and he didn’t have any children with him. He was just standing right next to the slide so all the children were having to walk around him and he was smiling at them.”

The other woman reported the man to police but felt uneasy and was going to leave.

The mum added: “We were obviously quite shocked but once we started staring at him and pointing to where he was, he eventually wandered off.

“It left us all feeling very uneasy and aware how easy it would have been for him to snatch any child in such a bustling playground.”

The mum described the man as an Afro-Caribbean in his 20s, tall and skinny and wearing a turquoise checked shirt and jeans.

She added: “Please let your readers know to be vigilant. It might have been nothing but it was very odd for someone his age to be stood looking at children.”

In a statement, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a call at 12.11pm on Friday, August 3 reporting a man in Greenhead Park who the caller felt was acting suspiciously around children.

“The caller said the man was staring and smiling at the children but had not approached them or attempted to touch them. No offences were reported. The neighbourhood team has been made aware.”