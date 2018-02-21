Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A one-year-old child was flown to hospital with head injuries after a serious fall.

Police have begun an investigation after a toddler was injured in Almondbury today.

The tot has a suspected fractured skull and is being treated at Leeds General Infirmary.

(Image: Google)

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was spotted evacuating the infant at about 2pm today.

The helicopter landed on the football pitch adjacent to Almondbury cemetery.

'Don't stab me with that': Horrified witnesses tell of moment man is knifed in street

West Yorkshire Police confirmed to the Examiner this evening that they were alerted by paramedics at the scene.

A spokesperson said they had begun inquiries after the ambulance crew raised concerns about the incident.

They said: “We were called to an address at the request of the ambulance service in regards to a one-year-old with head injuries who had fallen from a height.

“The young child was taken to hospital with head injuries.

“They are still in hospital with a possible fractured skull and their condition is currently described as serious but stable.”