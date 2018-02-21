A one-year-old child was flown to hospital with head injuries after a serious fall.
Police have begun an investigation after a toddler was injured in Almondbury today.
The tot has a suspected fractured skull and is being treated at Leeds General Infirmary.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was spotted evacuating the infant at about 2pm today.
The helicopter landed on the football pitch adjacent to Almondbury cemetery.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed to the Examiner this evening that they were alerted by paramedics at the scene.
A spokesperson said they had begun inquiries after the ambulance crew raised concerns about the incident.
They said: “We were called to an address at the request of the ambulance service in regards to a one-year-old with head injuries who had fallen from a height.
“The young child was taken to hospital with head injuries.
“They are still in hospital with a possible fractured skull and their condition is currently described as serious but stable.”