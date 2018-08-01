Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arson is suspected after a double lock-up garage containing a speedboat was destroyed in a blaze today.

Firefighters from Cleckheaton were called to garages near McDonalds at Bradford Road, Bailiff Bridge just before noon.

They found the structure was already well alight and could not be saved.

The premises were 100% on fire and a second crew was called, along with back-up from the Odsal station at Bradford.

The garages were destroyed along with a speedboat inside but officers managed to prevent the flames from spreading to a second garage that had a car inside it.

Officers are convinced the fire was set deliberately and have reported it to the police.

Meanwhile firefighters from Rastrick were called to a large grass fire at Deighton, Huddersfield at 2.15pm today, which is also thought to be arson.