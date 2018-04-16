Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of a woman has been found at Dovestone Reservoir near Greenfield.

Police were called to the beauty spot, which is popular with walkers and cyclists, on Monday afternoon.

The air ambulance and ambulance service’s Hazardous Response Team were also sent to the scene.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the body of a woman, believed to be in her 50s, was found on Monday afternoon.

A force spokesman said: “We were called just after 2.10pm on Monday to reports that a body had been found at Dovestone Reservoir.

“Officers are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

The North West Ambulance Service said they were called at 2.18pm to Dovestone.

They added: “We sent the HART team and air ambulance. No one was taken to hospital.”

Police later added that the death was not being treated as suspicious.