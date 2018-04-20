Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police found drugs in a man’s underwear after arresting him, a court heard.

Paul Wilson was driving a car stopped by police in the Huddersfield area on April 6, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Linda Fowler said that they found heroin and crack cocaine and some cash in his possession and arrested him.

During a further search at Castlegate police station they allegedly found more drugs in his underwear.

The 20-year-old had 30 deals worth of Class A drugs, Mrs Fowler said.

Wilson, of Ashenhurst Close in Newsome, appeared at the court in custody after failing to show up for his first hearing last month.

He is charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine as well as possessing criminal property, namely £374 in cash.

Mrs Fowler told magistrates that as the offence involved street dealing their sentencing powers were not adequate to deal with the case to conclusion.

They committed Wilson to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on May 10.

He was released on unconditional bail in the meantime.