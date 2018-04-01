Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for information after an assault in Halifax town centre.

The incident happened at 5.30am on Friday (30 March) the victim who was assaulted near McDonald’s in the Old Market area of Halifax.

Police are appealing to members of the public for help to identify the man who may be able to assist with the ongoing police investigation.

He is described as white and in his late teens or early 20s.

Det Insp Gary Stephenson, of Halifax CID, said: “I would like to ask the public for help with establishing the identity of this man, as he may be able to help assist us with our enquiries.

“If anyone was in the area that morning and witnessed anything or saw anything suspicious, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Halifax CID or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.