Fire crews were called to two blazes involving vehicles.

Huddersfield firefighters went to a fire at Roger Lane in Newsome at 9pm on Sunday night.

They found a Mitsubishi 4.4x style of vehicle was ablaze.

Huddersfield Crew Commander Paul Gyde said: “It was a people carrier type of car and was well ablaze.

“The police were already in attendance and we put one firefighter wearing breating apparatus on it and used a hose reel to put it out.

“The vehicle was totally destroyed.”

Their colleagues at Cleckheaton Fire Station also attended a blaze at Hare Park Lane, Liversedge at 1.30am.

The transit of a British Gas van was set on fire and the vehicle was totally destroyed.