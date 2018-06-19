The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have confirmed that their investigation into a crash which claimed the life of schoolgirl Katelyn Dawson is still continuing.

Katelyn, who was 15, was hit by a grey BMW which left Wakefield Road at Moldgreen and collided with her and two other pedestrians on Wednesday, January 10.

The popular Shelley College pupil suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary where she died later that day.

Two other pedestrians caught in the collision suffered serious injuries while the driver of the BMW, a 51-year-old man, sustained minor injuries. He was treated in hospital.

Katelyn had been standing at a bus stop with several members of the public when the BMW, which was travelling in the direction of Wakefield, left the carriageway.

Today, more than five months on from the crash, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and there were no updates at present.

Following Katelyn’s death, friends and well-wishers raised more than £7,300 towards her funeral costs.

Hundreds of people turned out for her funeral at Huddersfield Parish Church on January 31.