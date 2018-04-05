Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have issued Huddersfield’s first ‘gangbos’ against two rival organised crime gangs who brought terror and violence to the streets.

Twelve men have been slapped with injunctions over a long-running feud which almost ended in murder.

Police said the rival gangs had been involved in a “catalogue of significant and violent crimes” including attempted murder, shootings and knife crime, drug-dealing and robbery.

Steps were taken by the police to build a case for gang injunctions – dubbed ‘gangbos’ – under the Policing and Crime Act 2009.

The Act allows the police or local authority to apply to a county court or the High Court for a civil injunction against an individual who has been shown to be involved in gang-related violence or to have encouraged or assisted it.

(Image: Hull Daily Mail)

West Yorkshire Police, supported by Kirklees Council, went to Bradford County Court on March 20. Judge Davey QC granted interim injunctions against the 12 men.

The orders place strict conditions on the individuals named and they can be arrested for any breaches.

The men are banned from going to certain places or meeting certain people.

Further court hearings will be scheduled and once they have taken place, the police will be able to release further details of the full injunctions.

Chief Supt Steve Cotter, Kirklees district police commander, said: “We took the unprecedented steps to apply for these injunctions for some of the district’s most prolific offenders.

“Violent crime and gang-related activity is taken extremely seriously and we will do everything in our power to ensure that Kirklees is a safe place to live.

“These orders place severe restrictions on the ringleaders and associates of these feuds and make them liable to arrest and potential imprisonment for any breaches.

“The granting of these orders is part of our continuing strategy to disrupt these criminal elements and to avoid any repeat of the completely unacceptable scenes that the people of Huddersfield had to witness for too long.

“We hope this move will also send a clear message to others who think they can break the law and cause fear in our communities without having to face the consequences.

“We simply will not tolerate this type of criminal behaviour and those involved in it should expect robust action from the police and our partner agencies.”

Kirklees Council’s chief executive Jacqui Gedman said: “I want to reassure people that Huddersfield remains a safe place to work or visit and that these arrests are about making sure it stays that way.

“As a council through our community teams we are committed to supporting the police to prevent anti-social and criminal behaviour taking place on our streets.

“It is important that we do not let a small number of people, who act in an illegal manner for their own benefit, prevent everyone else from going about their daily business.

“As such we wholeheartedly support the introduction of these injunctions and will do anything we can to support the police with them.”