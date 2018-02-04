Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have stepped up patrols in Huddersfield town centre after a machete gang stormed through the Kingsgate centre on Saturday afternoon.

Detectives are treating what happened as an “affray” but have moved to reassure the public that it was an “isolated” incident.

A gang of up to 30 young men, at least one armed with a machete, rushed through House of Fraser and out into the car park below. There was said to be a confrontation in the car wash area.

Police were called at 3.30pm and it is understood there was a partial shutdown of the centre, though many shoppers and traders remained unaware of the drama, which was quickly dealt with.

Police said later they spoke to several young people and that no arrests were made, with enquiries still ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed: “Officers were called shortly after 3.30pm following a report of a group of males thought to be in possession of bladed items within the shopping centre.

“There are no reports of anyone being injured during the incident.”

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “Officers responded swiftly to the incident yesterday afternoon which will have been understandably alarming and concerning for those present.

“I would seek to reassure people that this appears to have been an isolated incident and that there will be increased high visibility patrols across the town centre to offer reassurance to those who are working and visiting the area.

“We have a number of lines of enquiry underway and would very much like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of what took place who has not yet spoken to the police, or anyone who has any information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID via 101 using the reference 13180056910 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.