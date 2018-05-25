Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you recognise this man?

British Transport Police want to speak to him in connection with an incident where a man spat at a member of staff at Dewsbury station.

A man spat at a woman and became extremely aggressive after she challenged him for ticket evasion at around 2.25pm on Friday May 11. The saliva landed on the victim’s clothing.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Do you recognise the man in this image? We’d like to speak to him as it is believed he may have information which could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 270 of 25 May. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.