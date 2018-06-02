Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are still hunting a man who repeatedly stabbed a taxi passenger in broad daylight leaving him hurt and bleeding.

Emergency services were called to Northgate on Huddersfield Ring Road at around 2.30pm to reports a man had been stabbed.

Witnesses described how a VW taxi had stopped at traffic lights near the Coral Windows store and Home Town Chinese restaurant.

A man jumped out of the rear passenger side door and started stabbing a man in the front seat.

The victim managed to fend off the attack and shut the door, and the attacker fled. The taxi driver was shocked but unhurt.

Police said today no arrests had been made.

The victim – described as being “soaked in blood” – was said to have stab wounds to his legs and a nasty defensive wound to his thumb.

He ran to a nearby BMW and asked to be taken to hospital.

Another motorist blocked in the BMW and police were called.

The road was closed for several hours, causing long tailbacks into town from Bradford Road.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the stabbing on Northgate remain ongoing today and police continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident.”

Anyone with information should ring Kirklees CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.