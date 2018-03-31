Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have revealed details about the motorcyclist who died in an ‘horrific’ accident on the M62 Eastbound near Huddersfield yesterday (Fri).

The collision involved a blue Nissan Qashqai and a silver Aprilia motorcycle and occurred close to the exit slip road at Junction 22, at 11.45am.

The rider, a 36-year-old man from Preston, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Qashqai driver has been spoken to by officers.

The tragedy shut the motorway leaving tens of thousands of people stuck in massive queues.

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the accident and is appealing for anyone who witnessed it or the movements of either vehicle prior to it, to contact them on 101 quoting log 686 of 30 March.

Any motorists who may have dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision are also asked to contact the team.

Witnesses were left ‘traumatised’ after the horror crash.

The tragedy occurred on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 21 for Milnrow and Junction 22 Rishworth Moor

Emergency services raced to the devastating moorland scene after the bike was involved in a collision with a car.

The motorway was closed eastbound between the two junctions, heading towards Huddersfield for more than six hours while police dealt with the aftermath of the incident and started investigating.

Those who saw the smash spoke of their horror on social media describing it as ‘horrific’.

One person tweeted: “Glad to finally be home. Saw the immediate aftermath of a truly horrific accident on the #m62 and now can’t stop thinking about that poor motorcyclist.”

Stacey Nicole said: “Just witnessed the most horrific accident on the #M62. It was a biker and a car. It was the most horrific accident I’ve ever seen in my life.”

And Simon Moorhouse wrote on the Examiner’s website: “We were there before the ambulances and saw the man laying with his bike on top of him. We managed to distract our kids as we passed but the image will stay with me forever. Thoughts and love go out to his family.”

And a pensioner added: “Feel traumatised after witnessing this truly horrific crash.

“I’ve seen some sights in my sixty years but this...Saw the aftermath from close up on the carriageway, maybe just a few minutes after it must have happened. I’m surprised people who saw this were able to concentrate on driving their cars afterwards.

“The vision of this will haunt me. The poor man and his loved ones, RIP.”

A second collision happened soon after on the westbound side of the carriageway on the same stretch of motorway.

The westbound carriageway was reduced to just one lane with huge tailbacks stretching back several miles. It took traffic at least 40 minutes to get past the scene.

A diversion route was set out for affected drivers, who were told to exit the motorway at junction 21 before taking A6193 towards Rochdale, then, once at the roundabout, taking the A640 towards Denshaw, before rejoining the motorway at junction 22 via the A672 Northbound.