A Huddersfield Town fan has claimed a police officer told her: ‘Don’t bring your kids to football’ when she complained about Man Utd fans creating a hostile atmosphere during yesterday’s FA Cup match.

Rachael Gomersall’s comments which were posted on Facebook last night drew a large response with other fans calling for Town to investigate what happened.

(Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

In addition both Town and Man Utd may face an FA probe after several United fans ran on to the pitch to celebrate Romelu Lukaku’s second goal in the 2-0 victory.

There was also criticism that with tickets priced at £30 Town had “got it wrong” with only 17,000 fans attending the match at Leeds Road compared to more than well over 20,000 for Premier League matches.

(Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Rachael said: “Today friends had to leave on 60 mins with their kiddie winks due to the ‘atmosphere’ in the Kilner Bank. A fair few Man Utd fans were in there and a very hostile and tense feeling.

“These children have been going to matches since they were tiny. I spoke to a police officer regarding it being wrong that HTAFC fans had to leave with children simply because of the feeling of imminent trouble and the children been scared (one in tears).

“I told the copper that I realized it wasn’t his fault that away fans were in our end but that something needs doing about it and children should never feel scared at football.

“His answer: ‘Don’t bring your kids to football’. I really wish I hadn’t mentioned it to him. These children are our fans of the future.

“They were at a HOME match and it’s out of order that their parents had to leave early with them because of away fans.

“I don’t know the answer but I do know I strongly support children at football.”

Sarah Jones replied: “My son has been going since he was a week old. He’s now nearly eight but he was worried in the Kilner Bank as a fight broke out right in front of him because of United fans. Not enough is being done by police, it’s a joke.”

And Abigail Lucy Heppinstall said: “I think they were sat behind us. It was bad today. A lot of the fans around us more bothered about the away fans and kicking and hitting seats than the football.”

Huddersfield Town Supporters Association secretary, Robert Pepper said: “I know Rachael very well and she is very intense about kids going to football and if a police officer has said that remark then he wants taking to task but it’s not the police’s responsibility, it’s the club’s in the first place.

(Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

“It looked to me before the match started as if they were expecting trouble. As for the cost of tickets for me the pricing was not wrong.”

Huddersfield Town, the Football Association and West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.