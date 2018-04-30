Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sixth man has now been arrested following weekend violence in Marsden.

The Examiner previously reported that five people were arrested after a fight broke out in Peel Street at around 10pm on Saturday.

However, West Yorkshire Police has revealed that another man had been arrested.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “I can confirm six men were arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

The violence, which left a number of those involved with injuries, fuelled demands for CCTV in Marsden with Colne Valley Tory councillor Donna Bellamy saying she would take the lead in organising a meeting.

There have been increased reports of violent and rowdy behaviour in Marsden and Clr Bellamy said residents were gearing up again for another summer of problems caused by drunken Ale Trail revellers.

There was blood on the pavement in Peel Street on Sunday morning which locals had to clean up.