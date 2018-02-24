Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An urgent appeal has been made by police for information to trace a 35-year-old man who has gone missing in Huddersfield.

Officers say they are very concerned for the welfare of Adam Wood, from Huddersfield, who was reported missing from the Fartown area at 9am today (Sat).

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, with short brown hair and possessing a “gruff” voice.

He was last seen wearing a khaki coat with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and a black hat.

Officers are out searching for Adam who was last seen in a “distressed” state.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could help in tracing him is asked to contact police officers via 101 quoting log number 445 of February 24.