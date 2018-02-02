Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have confirmed they are spending extra money on tackling criminal damage in Dewsbury following a spate of attacks in the town centre.

Five attacks have been reported to police since Christmas - and now the force has said it is putting more resource into the town centre to fight it.

The latest incident is the theft of a charity box from Novo Coffee House last Thursday, when a man wearing a beige coat and carrying a walking stick broke in at about 12.55am.

Manager Nathan Wood said the incident was caught on CCTV.

He said: “Police say there’s a good chance they will catch him because he left his walking stick here.

“But it keeps happening in Dewsbury. It has been happening quite a lot since before Christmas.

“We have been broken into twice; Costa has had it, the hair salon in Kingsway Arcade and then the cafe near the post office.

“The police often say there isn’t enough evidence.”

Nathan said businesses thought the town’s CCTV wasn’t working, and were considering paying for their own system in a bid to catch the culprits.

A meeting was planned for last night for business owners to discuss a way forward.

He added: “We are hoping we can find some way to make Dewsbury a bit more secure.”

Dewsbury Neighbourhood Sergeant Joanne Flexney said: “Since the beginning of the year, there have been five incidents of criminal damage in the area around the church in Dewsbury.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been conducting extensive enquiries including CCTV enquiries in and around the area.

“We are working closely with the council to monitor activity in the town centre and have two dedicated PCSOs who work alongside with our anti-social behaviour officer and partner agencies to solve any issues.

“In the past three weeks, we have carried out proactive days of actions in the town centre with support from the mounted section and additional high visibility police patrols which has proved successful.

“We have secured further funding for similar operations in the town centre to help reassure the communities that we are taking positive action to tackle these issues.

“I would like to encourage people to report crimes or issues to the police as soon as possible, so that we have assess them and take appropriate action.”

Dewsbury councillor Eric Firth said he was aware of some incidences of vandalism, and confirmed the CCTV cameras in the town centre were working as they had been trained on areas which were suffering the worst of the attacks.

He said: “The police have put some resources into the town centre, into antisocial behaviour and vandalism.

“Traders have done everything they can but it’s not enough.

“I don’t think Dewsbury is any different to anywhere else - I think it’s everywhere.”