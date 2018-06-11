Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police snared an alleged drug dealer during an operation to tackle child sex exploitation, human trafficking and anti-social behaviour.

A two-day clamp down was launched in Dewsbury town centre over the weekend in co-operation with Kirklees Council, Trading Standards and the charity Hope for Justice which aims to end modern slavery by preventing exploitation and rescuing victims.

Social services and youth engagement officers were deployed along with police to visit the hotspot areas in the town.

Valuable intelligence was gathered in relation to child sex perpetrators and the police were able to safeguard a number of vulnerable people.

(Image: Google)

A drugs warrant was also executed at Daisy Hill Mini Mart, Daisy Hill, which resulted in the discovery of cannabis and drugs paraphernalia.

A man and a woman were arrested for possession of cannabis with the intent to supply.

West Yorkshire Police said it had also made one arrest for a fines warrant and another for theft from shop – with the suspect later being charged.

A wanted woman was also found and arrested.

Thousands of jobs at risk as Poundworld set to call in administrators

Pc Chris Birkenshaw from Kirklees Integrated Offender Management Team said: “This has been another successful proactive policing operation in the town centre in Dewsbury with a number of arrests and fines issued.

“We want to send out the message that CSE and drugs offending will not be tolerated within our communities and we will act on any information given to us by members of the public.

“I would like to thank all the officers, PCSOs and, of course, all our partner agencies for all their help and support up to and over the weekend as part of the operation.”