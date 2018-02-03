Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young driver who had allegedly been smoking cannabis was among motorists stopped in a seven-hour police and council operation on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on Friday.

The driver, who was in a Ford Fiesta, was arrested at the scene after he failed a drug-driving test. The Fiesta was found to have bald tyres.

The man, who is in his 20s and from Huddersfield, was taken into custody for questioning.

Seven vehicles were seized as they were untaxed and one was seized because it had been stolen.

Four vehicles were seized for no insurance and five drivers were given tickets for no MOT.

One person was arrested on suspicion of a burglary and another for theft of a motor vehicle.

Sixteen checks were made on taxis and private hire cars which resulted in one car being taken off the road and three being given advisory notices for offences.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency issued 16 immediate prohibitions and eight delayed prohibitions.

A police spokesman said: “This has been a very productive operation and was a fantastic opportunity for West Yorkshire Police to exercise our new powers which came into force on the day.

“The power is devolved from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and provides police with the power to seize untaxed vehicles.

“This is another tool in our armoury which allows us to recover even more illegal vehicles from the road.

“Provisions are in place to protect law-abiding road users who find that their vehicle tax has recently lapsed. This power will be used to target offenders who deliberately drive without the appropriate documentation.”

No-one was available to comment from Kirklees Council.