Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have thanked the public after a man who was last seen in a ‘distressed’ state was found safe and well.

Adam Wood, 35, of Huddersfield, was reported missing and a large-scale search was launched around the town.

A large number of police cars were seen in Alder Street at Fartown at one stage this afternoon.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Adam Wood, from Huddersfield, who was the subject of a missing persons appeal, has now been found safe and well.

“We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal for information.”

Police had been concerned for Mr Wood’s welfare.