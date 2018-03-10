Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Town fan abused police when they told him to stop swearing at a football match.

Simon Burluraux was one of three men arrested following their antics at the Town v Manchester United FA Cup game on February 17 this year.

Burluraux of Woodfield Court in Edgerton, swore at police as he was warned over his behaviour towards away fans following the game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to a public order offence when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that as people were leaving the stadium he was witnessed shouting and swearing at Manchester United fans.

Mr Bozman told magistrates: “Officers approached and warned him about his behaviour because there were families and youngsters in the area.

“They formed the impression he was in drink and he responded to police: ‘F**k off you c***s’ and was arrested.”

Magistrates were told that Burluraux was last in court nine years ago for a football-related offence when he was given a conditional discharge for drunkenly trying to enter a designated sports ground.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, explained that he’d drunk three or four pints and wasn’t drunk at the time of the new offence.

He said: “While he was leaving he was the subject of abuse by opposing fans and what he said was in response to what the fans said to him.

“Police did nothing about their conduct and pushed Mr Burluraux away from the scene three times before he responded to the officers in this way.”

Mr Kingsley told magistrates that to issue a football banning order would be “grossly disproportionate” to Burluraux, who has held a Town season ticket holder for 20 years.

Magistrates did not make the order but fined him £165 as well as ordering him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Manchester United fan Jacob Walsh has already received a letter from the club banning him from all games for the next three years following his conduct at the same game.

Magistrates were told that the 26-year-old was left distraught by this as he has supported the club since the age of five.

Walsh, of Haddon Street in Stretford, Manchester, pleaded guilty to possessing an intoxicating liqueur, namely an open bottle of alcohol, during a designated sporting event.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mr Bozman said that police became involved after security staff witnessed Walsh drinking a bottle of beer and he refused to hand this over to them.

Walsh said he was buying drinks at half time but by the time he got served the second half had started.

He claimed he saw other fans going back in to watch the game with alcoholic drinks so he decided to do the same.

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

Magistrates handed him a conditional discharge for 12 months but told him that he will still have to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Paul Hague, of Carrbrook Crescent in Stalybridge, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the stadium.

He told a police officer assisting in moving fans into the ground before kick-off to “f**k off” and appeared drunk as his speech was slurred.

His solicitor Mark Harper explained: “The officer was assisting in keeping the Manchester supporters back for a period to let the turnstiles clear.

“He was one of these supporters and became disgruntled and disorderly and used some choice words.

“He reacted wrongly and accepts that. He’s very ashamed of appearing before the court and losing his good character today.”

Hague, 48, was also handed a conditional discharge for a year and told to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.