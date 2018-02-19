Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May met some young supporters – one still in nappies – as she visited Conservative activists in Brighouse today.

The PM met the Calder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker, local councillors and election candidates during a visit ahead of the local elections in May.

She tweeted a photograph of herself meeting a baby wearing a Tory blue rosette – and made a joke about canvassing.

The PM tweeted: “Always nice to meet activists from Calder Valley Conservatives – no matter their age – although maybe some of them aren’t old enough to go door-knocking just yet.”

Mr Whittaker said it was “fantastic to welcome the Prime Minister to Calder Valley for our campaign launch and to discuss the issues affecting our area.”

The meeting took place at Mr Whittaker’s office on Brookfoot Business Park at Brighouse. Those present included Kirklees Tory group leader David Hall and Kirkburton councillor John Taylor.

Mrs May spent around 45 minutes talking to activists.

Earlier she spoke in Derby where she launched a review of post-18 education and funding.

She outlined her vision of a country “where your background does not define your future, and class distinctions are a thing of the past.”