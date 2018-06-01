The video will start in 8 Cancel

Professional punter Richard Ward who almost pulled off an 80-1 Grand National coup has a tip for the Derby – and it’s not the odds-on favourite.

Aiden O’Brien’s hotpot is Saxon Warrior – but Huddersfield-based racehorse owner Richard reckons the short-priced favourite is poor value.

Horses in the top three in the betting historically win the prestigious race but Richard’s advice is swerve the favourite and go for Roaring Lion instead.

Saxon Warrior is around 10-11 but Roaring Lion can be backed at around 9-1.

Richard said: “I really can’t have Saxon Warrior at the price. He may win but you’d be better off backing Roaring Lion each-way than taking a short price on the favourite.”

Richard says the Derby (4.30pm) has lost much of its lustre in recent years and there is a general shortage of good horses.

Richard has a confident tip for the 3.45pm at Epsom, the race before the Derby – Edward Lewis which is around 10-1.

“I really do like Edward Lewis,” he said. “I have been following it for a while and I think it’s ready to go in.”

Richard runs BGC Racing, a syndicate which owns Huddersfield Town-themed horses Huddersfilly Town and Terrier Spirit.

Terrier Spirit runs at Doncaster (4.50) – its first race – but Richard doesn’t recommend a bet, while Huddersfilly Town may run next week before being sent for a hurdling career with top jumps trainer Dan Skelton.

Richard tipped Valseur Lido at 80-1 for the Grand National in April and the horse was bang there for most of the contest before fading late on.

“I’d have been given the freedom of Huddersfield if it had won,” quipped Richard.

Richard’s company also sponsors Towcester racecourse and Saturday’s Greyhound Derby is held there for the first time.

Richard’s tip for the dogs derby is Droopys Verve.

Richard is also the founder of tipping game Low6 and there’s £1,000 up for grabs on Saturday. To play for free download the game from the Towcester app.