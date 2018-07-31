Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Kirklees’ most luxurious houses has been sold for a cool £1m.

While homes worth over a million are common place in London and the South East, in Kirklees it is still incredibly rare to see a house sale achieve seven figures.

The list of sales completed in June shows a house at Church Lane, Mirfield, sold for exactly £1,000,000 in June.

It was the first million pound sale in the borough since January.

Land Registry records show there are only a handful over seven-figure property sales in Kirklees each year.

There have been only 41 bought for £1m or more in the past ten years, with the current record being the £2.9m sale of a mansion at Storthes Hall, Kirkburton.

By contrast, the June list of sales across the country shows the owners of ten properties in the south got more than £5m for selling their houses and flats – the most expensive of which, a detached home at Chepstow Villas in the wealthy Notting Hill district of London, went for a stunning £28.5m.

Other remarkable sales include an apartment at Lancaster Gate in London, close to Hyde Park, going for an incredible £9.2m.

A terrace house in the Hampstead area of London, popular with celebrities such as Jonathan Ross, James Corden and Judy Dench, was sold for £8m last month.

Back in Kirklees, the next most expensive sale was a detached home at Wrigley Court, Netherton, which was £10,000 short of half-a-million when it was sold.

Other sales over £400,000 occurred in Stanwell Avenue, Birkby and Pilling Lane, Skelmanthorpe.

The cheapest homes sold in June in Kirklees were a flat at Swan Lane, Lockwood (£35,000), a semi-detached house in Chapel Avenue, Heckmondwike (£48,000), a terrace house at Dewhurst Road, Fartown (£48,000) and flats at Miln Road, Birkby (£49,000) and South Street, Paddock (£50,000).

Over in Calderdale the highest value sale in June was a house on Sutherland Road in Hipperholme, which went for £465,000.

The lowest sale was a terrace house in Ovenden Road, Halifax for £39,000.

The cheapest residential sale in England in June 2018 was a terraced property in Durham for £17,250.