More homes are set to be built on land next to Yew Tree Road, Birchencliffe, following an outline planning application submitted to Kirklees Council.

The land forms part of the same allocation as the Harron Homes development for 95 houses that was approved last year.

It is proposed traffic will access the site, currently an unused, overgrown field, from Burn Road.

Kirklees councillor Cahal Burke, (Lindley, Lib Dem), said: “Somewhere around 17 houses may be possible although the layout will be subject to assessment at a later stage.

“I believe there are major highway and access issues not withstanding the loss of our green fields. Our open land needs to be protected.”

Planning agent Malcolm Sizer said he did not anticipate any “fundamental objection” to the application.

Coincidentally, property developer Harron Homes announced plans on Thursday for Oaklands Heath, their new luxury development of four and five bedroom detached homes, situated in Birchencliffe.

Katie Charlesworth, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes Yorkshire said: “Oaklands Heath is perfectly placed with many local shops, restaurants and facilities at the doorstep, easy access to the M62 and close to the large market town of Huddersfield.

“We are looking forward to the launch of this new development and are already receiving lots of interest with people registering for specific plots in readiness of them being released for sale.

“I see this being another extremely popular development which will offer homes suitable for first time buyers as well as second steppers right up to those looking to downsize to a home that still offers them that same feeling of space”.