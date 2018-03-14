The video will start in 8 Cancel

A formal bid to raze the old fire station in Marsden has been made.

And it comes ahead of a builder’s plan to build new housing on the site.

It will be aimed at the over 50s looking to downsize.

Colne Valley house-builder SB Homes has just formally applied to Kirklees Council to demolish the old stone-built Marsden Fire Station on Manchester Road and build 26 flats and a single house on the site.

As part of the application SB Homes say: “The former fire station is in a dilapidated and dangerous condition and is generally of poor quality apart from the masonry street frontage which is proposed to be retained.

“The re-development of the site will greatly improve an area which has fallen into neglect following the closure of the fire station and reduce some of the anti-social activity currently taking place on the vacant site and within the vacant building despite efforts to prevent access.

“The development proposal will be aimed at the long term rental sector.

“A strong demand in Marsden has been identified for older residents currently living on the valley sides outside of the village who may well have existing access issues.”

The site was sold by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service last year after being vacant for many years. The plans do not affect the newer fire station, which is home to Holme Valley Mountain Rescue.