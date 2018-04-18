The video will start in 8 Cancel

Outspoken B&B owner John Whitworth has put his business up for sale with a £395,000 price tag.

The 72-year-old businessman is hoping to sell The Edge Accommodation at Longwood Edge and then live in a nearby livestock shed if he’s granted planning permission to convert it.

John, who shot to fame in November when his ‘shabby-chic’ B&B featured on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed, is planning to retire.

“I work seven days a week and I have no time for myself. I have lost a lot of people close to me recently and have looked at my life and what it’s all about.

“I haven’t had a summer holiday in 10 years and I need a bit of sun on my back.”

The Huddersfield-born former catalogue model and ski instructor said the B&B, which he opened in 2016, included on-site accommodation for the owner as well as four en-suite rooms, a bar, a lounge with seating for 50 and a balcony with panoramic views across the Pennines.

“It’s just a bit special, this place,” he says of The Edge.

He describes the overall design as a “Tudor-style hacienda/Tyrolean/American ranch-style English farmhouse.”

His dream is to convert a nearby hut, on land which he owns, into a ‘log cabin’ style home for himself.

“I’m hoping to get a change of use permission for the livestock shed so I can move in. I will retain four or five acres and live there.”

John believes the views from the balcony at The Edge are second only to those from Castle Hill.

“Castle Hill is the best place to see Huddersfield and this is the second best. This is a fantastic place to live.”

The father-of-one added: “It’s a fantastic business and a fabulous place. There’s a good living to be had from the bar and the function room which haven’t been advertised or really pushed.”

An online advert for the B&B business quotes the annual turnover at £50,000 and the annual net profit at £17,000.

John says the accommodation side of the business is busy and all the rooms are currently booked up until Thursday this week.

He believes that appearing on the Channel 4 show helped boost the B&B’s profile.

“We did get bookings from people who saw it on TV,” he says.

“Accommodation-wise, we are busy. Most rooms are booked up every night.”

However, he admitted that not everyone was impressed by his appearance on the TV show. At the time he was accused of being an “opinionated chauvinist” - which he denied - in a war of words with two women contestants.

After the show was broadcast, John received hate mail.

“There were about 10 emails and letters from people that haven’t even been here. They saw the programme and formed their own opinions.

“These people are stupid really. The TV people did warn me about this (hate mail). The comments were just nasty.”

John says The Edge would suit a younger couple with a background in catering or running a B&B.

“I am sure it will go as the potential is just fantastic.”