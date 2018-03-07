Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ok, so it needs a bit of work.

But for a paltry £250,000 you get a house with stunning country views and 4.2 acres of land.

Whisket Hill, off Greetland Road, Barkisland, also includes a barn which could be converted to add additional bedrooms to the two-bedroom house.

The property goes up for sale at auction at John Smith's Stadium on Thursday 8 March (7pm).

Whisket Hill will be auctioned by Huddersfield-based estate agent Bramleys with a guide price of £250,000 .

A brochure for the sale reads: "Rarely does a property offering this level of potential come for sale on the open market.

"Whisket Hill occupies a fantastic south facing elevated position enjoying unrivalled panoramic views over the surrounding valley and beyond.

"Situated in the much sought after rural village of Barkisland, the property is set in approximately 4.2 acres.

"The unusual accommodation on offer is principally of single storey design with an attached former barn/stable which could create two storey accommodation subject to local planning consents.

"The property offers superb potential and a high degree of privacy to the front."